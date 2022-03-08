4 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Columbus
Whether you're looking for a secluded cabin or a romantic stay on a winery, here are four beautiful Airbnb escapes all under four hours driving distance from Columbus.
1. Yurt near Cedar Falls
If glamping is your speed, this air conditioned yurt might do the trick. It's on a larger property that offers breakfast daily (included) and access to a spa.
- Location: Logan
- Features: Luxury camping experience, dome for star gazing, outdoor space.
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $338+ per night
2. Modern tiny home
With a hut tub, full kitchen and stylish finishes, this tiny house is as chic as a mountain house gets. Plus, there are four other nearby tiny homes also for rent if you want to make it a group trip.
- Location: Hocking Hills
- Features: Hiking trails and caves nearby, fireplace and fire pit, luxurious design.
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $230+ per night
3. Winery Loft in Hocking Hills
Nothing says romance like spending the weekend on a vineyard. The Winery Loft has a private entrance and is right on top of the winery with vineyard views.
- Location: Le Petit Chevalier Vineyards and Farm Winery
- Features: Beautiful views, romantic location, spacious loft.
- Space: 4 guests, studio layout, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $145+ per night
4. Houseboat on the Ohio River
Head southwest to the Ohio River and you'll find lots of docked boats for rent. This cozy mermaid-themed floating home with a $40,000 facelift caught our attention.
- Location: Florence, Indiana
- Features: Picturesque marina sunsets, fishing, unique charm.
- Space: 3 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $145+ per night
