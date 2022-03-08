1 hour ago - Things to Do

4 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Columbus

Brianna Crane
Winery Loft in Hocking Hills. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a secluded cabin or a romantic stay on a winery, here are four beautiful Airbnb escapes all under four hours driving distance from Columbus.

1. Yurt near Cedar Falls

If glamping is your speed, this air conditioned yurt might do the trick. It's on a larger property that offers breakfast daily (included) and access to a spa.

  • Location: Logan
  • Features: Luxury camping experience, dome for star gazing, outdoor space.
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $338+ per night
Yurt near Cedar Falls
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Modern tiny home

With a hut tub, full kitchen and stylish finishes, this tiny house is as chic as a mountain house gets. Plus, there are four other nearby tiny homes also for rent if you want to make it a group trip.

  • Location: Hocking Hills
  • Features: Hiking trails and caves nearby, fireplace and fire pit, luxurious design.
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $230+ per night
Modern tiny home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Modern tiny home interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Winery Loft in Hocking Hills

Nothing says romance like spending the weekend on a vineyard. The Winery Loft has a private entrance and is right on top of the winery with vineyard views.

  • Location: Le Petit Chevalier Vineyards and Farm Winery
  • Features: Beautiful views, romantic location, spacious loft.
  • Space: 4 guests, studio layout, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $145+ per night
Winery Loft in Hocking Hills
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Winery Loft in Hocking Hills
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Houseboat on the Ohio River

Head southwest to the Ohio River and you'll find lots of docked boats for rent. This cozy mermaid-themed floating home with a $40,000 facelift caught our attention.

  • Location: Florence, Indiana
  • Features: Picturesque marina sunsets, fishing, unique charm.
  • Space: 3 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $145+ per night
Houseboat on the Ohio River
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
A bed with mermaid-print sheets and a kitchen table
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more