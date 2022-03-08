4 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Columbus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a secluded cabin or a romantic stay on a winery, here are four beautiful Airbnb escapes all under four hours driving distance from Columbus.

If glamping is your speed, this air conditioned yurt might do the trick. It's on a larger property that offers breakfast daily (included) and access to a spa.

Location: Logan

Logan Features: Luxury camping experience, dome for star gazing, outdoor space.

Luxury camping experience, dome for star gazing, outdoor space. Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $338+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

With a hut tub, full kitchen and stylish finishes, this tiny house is as chic as a mountain house gets. Plus, there are four other nearby tiny homes also for rent if you want to make it a group trip.

Location: Hocking Hills

Hocking Hills Features: Hiking trails and caves nearby, fireplace and fire pit, luxurious design.

Hiking trails and caves nearby, fireplace and fire pit, luxurious design. Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $230+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Nothing says romance like spending the weekend on a vineyard. The Winery Loft has a private entrance and is right on top of the winery with vineyard views.

Location: Le Petit Chevalier Vineyards and Farm Winery

Le Petit Chevalier Vineyards and Farm Winery Features: Beautiful views, romantic location, spacious loft.

Beautiful views, romantic location, spacious loft. Space: 4 guests, studio layout, 1 bathroom

4 guests, studio layout, 1 bathroom Cost: $145+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Head southwest to the Ohio River and you'll find lots of docked boats for rent. This cozy mermaid-themed floating home with a $40,000 facelift caught our attention.

Location: Florence, Indiana

Florence, Indiana Features: Picturesque marina sunsets, fishing, unique charm.

Picturesque marina sunsets, fishing, unique charm. Space: 3 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

3 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $145+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb