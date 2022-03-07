46 mins ago - News

Mapped out: Pandemic puppy trends across the U.S.

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: Shelter Animals Count via Honest Paws; Map: Axios Visuals

Though it felt like the whole country started adopting pets en masse in the first year of the pandemic, that apparently wasn't the case everywhere.

  • Some states actually reduced their overall pet adoptions, according to data from Shelter Animal County via a report from pet product company Honest Paws.

Zoom in: Ohio landed in the middle of the pack with the 28th-highest growth in pet adoptions from 2019 to 2020.

