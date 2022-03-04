Columbus Clippers season unimpeded by MLB lockout

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

When the calendar flips to April, the major league ballparks in Cleveland and Cincinnati will be sitting empty.

The Columbus Clippers, meanwhile, will open their baseball season right on time on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on April 5.

Driving the news: The Triple-A Clippers are one step below the majors, but are mostly unaffected by the ongoing baseball lockout between MLB team owners and players.

Why it matters: Columbus' professional baseball team supports hundreds of jobs and attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators to Huntington Park each season.

Catch up quick: MLB owners and the player's association were unable to make a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the 2022 season.

Without a deal in place, players represented by the union are legally restricted from taking the field, even for spring training exhibitions.

Yes, but: Only some players at the Clippers' level, the ones on the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster, are represented by the union.

These players are the team's top prospects on the doorstep of making the big leagues.

The Clippers might have to call up some players from the lower minor league levels to fill out the roster, but otherwise will play as normal.

What they're saying: "Everything is full go," Clippers president and general manager Ken Schnacke tells Axios.

He declined to comment on the lockdown, but says it's possible that Ohioans will more closely follow the Clippers this spring with the Guardians and Reds on lockdown.

By the numbers: The team employs 60 full-time workers, Schnacke says, with an additional 150 part-time workers during the season.

What's next: Columbus hosts its home opener on April 12.