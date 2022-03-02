Diner review: 3 Brothers dishes out bliss
👋 Tyler here. If you're looking to satisfy your cravings for both morning coffee and plantains, I suggest heading south to Grove City.
- Tucked away in a humble shopping plaza, 3 Brothers Diner combines American favorites with a Latin-focused menu.
What I ate: The ropa vieja, a big 'ol bowl of rice, black beans, plantains, shredded beef brisket, onions, peppers, tomatoes and corn.
- Yeah … this is a "come hungry" type of place.
Vibe check: Bright colors, a family-friendly atmosphere and a giant decorative rug on the wall near our table. The vibes are good.
- Coffee refills arrived without even asking. I about tipped the server my car.
If you go: 3090 Southwest Blvd., Grove City. Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-9pm. Sunday-Monday, 9am-3pm.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.