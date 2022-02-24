1 hour ago - Sports

Crew celebrates Black & Gold Week ahead of opener

Tyler Buchanan
Columbus Crew soccer player Lucas Zelarayan runs toward a ball in preparation for a kick.
Lucas Zelarayan of Columbus Crew is seen during a July 2021 game at Lower.com Field. The Crew opens its 2022 season at home this Saturday. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Columbus is celebrating Black & Gold Week ahead of the Crew's home opener Saturday afternoon against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Catch up quick: The Crew is coming off an injury-plagued 13-13-8 season in which the team finished just shy of playoff contention.

Here are a few ways to show your team spirit and gear up for the season kick-off:

📣 Head to Lower.com Field's Nordecke Beer Garden tonight from 6:30-7:30 pm to practice the fan section chants to be used this season.

🍺 Celebrate at Land Grant Brewing Company on Friday night from 6-9 pm with on-site team activities and a live podcast recording featuring Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

✅ Vote for your favorite local business' window decoration as part of a ticket giveaway contest.

Separately, the team is participating in several charity drives this week, including blanket donations for Ronald McDonald House families and collecting books for "mini library" installations around town.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more