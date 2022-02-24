Crew celebrates Black & Gold Week ahead of opener

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Columbus is celebrating Black & Gold Week ahead of the Crew's home opener Saturday afternoon against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Catch up quick: The Crew is coming off an injury-plagued 13-13-8 season in which the team finished just shy of playoff contention.

Some new faces and a new jersey scheme greet the team in its 27th season.

Here are a few ways to show your team spirit and gear up for the season kick-off:

📣 Head to Lower.com Field's Nordecke Beer Garden tonight from 6:30-7:30 pm to practice the fan section chants to be used this season.

🍺 Celebrate at Land Grant Brewing Company on Friday night from 6-9 pm with on-site team activities and a live podcast recording featuring Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

✅ Vote for your favorite local business' window decoration as part of a ticket giveaway contest.

Separately, the team is participating in several charity drives this week, including blanket donations for Ronald McDonald House families and collecting books for "mini library" installations around town.