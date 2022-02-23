A smart, fast refresher: Mount Carmel murder trial
A long-awaited trial is underway for a former Mount Carmel Health doctor accused of killing patients by overprescribing deadly levels of fentanyl.
Catch up quick: William Husel, 46, faces 14 counts of murder in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty and his defense contends he was providing comfort care.
- The accusations concern patient deaths from 2015 to 2018.
- A total of 25 charges were brought forward in 2019, but 11 were dismissed before the trial began.
The latest: Husel turned down a last-minute plea deal to reduce his murder charges to reckless homicide, AP reports.
- The first witness took the stand in the afternoon.
Between the lines: Ohio law provides immunity for a medical professional "carrying out in good faith the responsibility to provide comfort care" as a legal defense of murder.
- The state must prove Husel ordered deadly drug amounts with an intent to kill.
- Fentanyl is an opioid about 100 times more potent than morphine.
Of note: Mount Carmel has already settled with the families of more than 17 patients and paid out $16.7 million, with more lawsuits pending.
What's next: The trial could last two months. We'll keep you informed of any significant updates.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.