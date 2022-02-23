New car sharing service launching in Columbus
A fleet of 150 Jeep Renegades is soon headed to Columbus for use as short- and long-term rental vehicles.
What's happening: Carsharing service Free2move announced its Columbus launch yesterday, with plans to target local drivers shifting away from vehicle ownership in favor of pay-per-use car plans.
How it works: The Jeeps will be scattered throughout the local service area, each being within a five minute walk from any point on the map.
- Drivers pay 56 cents per minute driven up to a seven-day rental price of $409.99. Think a night out with friends, an afternoon of errands or a weekend getaway trip.
- A separate "on demand" service offers unlimited vehicle use for $699 per month.
- These prices include costs for insurance, fuel and parking.
State of play: Free2move's expansion comes four years after a similar car sharing service known as Car2Go left Columbus due to a lack of membership.
- Another car sharing operator, Zipcar, continues to offer round trips from its dedicated spots in town.
The intrigue: Free2move differs in that vehicles can be picked up and dropped off at most legal parking spaces in the service area and driven anywhere.
What they're saying: The company sees potential for Columbus despite previous car sharing failures because of the city's growth, chief operating officer Shant Mouradian said in a press conference, especially among the younger demographic that makes up Free2move's primary driver base.
- Mouradian also touts buy-in from the local government, which charges fees for car sharing operators to place their vehicles on city streets.
- "We see this type of car sharing as part of the mobility ecosystem," said Robert Ferrin, assistant director for parking services, noting other options like bike rentals, scooters and bus transit.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I used Gig Car, a similar service, when I visited San Francisco. It was user friendly and allowed for flexible sightseeing in remote locations of the Bay Area.
- In a city with much less public transportation, I'm all for more travel options.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.