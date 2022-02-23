Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A fleet of 150 Jeep Renegades is soon headed to Columbus for use as short- and long-term rental vehicles.

What's happening: Carsharing service Free2move announced its Columbus launch yesterday, with plans to target local drivers shifting away from vehicle ownership in favor of pay-per-use car plans.

How it works: The Jeeps will be scattered throughout the local service area, each being within a five minute walk from any point on the map.

Drivers pay 56 cents per minute driven up to a seven-day rental price of $409.99. Think a night out with friends, an afternoon of errands or a weekend getaway trip.

A separate "on demand" service offers unlimited vehicle use for $699 per month.

These prices include costs for insurance, fuel and parking.

State of play: Free2move's expansion comes four years after a similar car sharing service known as Car2Go left Columbus due to a lack of membership.

Another car sharing operator, Zipcar, continues to offer round trips from its dedicated spots in town.

The intrigue: Free2move differs in that vehicles can be picked up and dropped off at most legal parking spaces in the service area and driven anywhere.

What they're saying: The company sees potential for Columbus despite previous car sharing failures because of the city's growth, chief operating officer Shant Mouradian said in a press conference, especially among the younger demographic that makes up Free2move's primary driver base.

Mouradian also touts buy-in from the local government, which charges fees for car sharing operators to place their vehicles on city streets.

"We see this type of car sharing as part of the mobility ecosystem," said Robert Ferrin, assistant director for parking services, noting other options like bike rentals, scooters and bus transit.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I used Gig Car, a similar service, when I visited San Francisco. It was user friendly and allowed for flexible sightseeing in remote locations of the Bay Area.