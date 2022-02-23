9 mins ago - Food and Drink

Check out these adorable (and delicious) doughnuts

Alissa Widman Neese
A box of six donuts, with two decorated as Elmo and Cookie Monster
A delicious half-dozen from Amy's Donuts on Georgesville Road. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here with what just might be the most picturesque doughnuts I've ever seen.

If you're on the west side and need to satisfy a late-night craving, Amy's Donuts has a 24/7 drive-thru with more varieties than I ever thought possible.

  • In addition to the adorable Cookie Monster and Elmo, others include Homer Simpson (pink with sprinkles), Elvis (peanut butter and banana) and lots of candy and cereal toppings.

The intrigue: I'm normally loyal to local staple Buckeye Donuts, but Amy's certainly gives them a run for their money.

If you go: Indoor counter open 4am to 10pm, 650 Georgesville Road. You can preorder online.

A counter with rows of donuts
Who's hungry? Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
