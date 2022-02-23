Check out these adorable (and delicious) doughnuts

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here with what just might be the most picturesque doughnuts I've ever seen.

If you're on the west side and need to satisfy a late-night craving, Amy's Donuts has a 24/7 drive-thru with more varieties than I ever thought possible.

In addition to the adorable Cookie Monster and Elmo, others include Homer Simpson (pink with sprinkles), Elvis (peanut butter and banana) and lots of candy and cereal toppings.

The intrigue: I'm normally loyal to local staple Buckeye Donuts, but Amy's certainly gives them a run for their money.

If you go: Indoor counter open 4am to 10pm, 650 Georgesville Road. You can preorder online.