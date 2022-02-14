21 mins ago - Things to Do

Upcoming concert slate features The Who, Dua Lipa

Alissa Widman Neese
A large crowd gathers near the stage at the 2019 Inkcarceration music festival.
The 2019 Inkcarceration music festival. Photo: Zach Tuggle/Mansfield News Journal/USA TODAY Network

Columbus' 2022 concert calendar is starting to take shape.

The latest: British rockers The Who announced an Oct. 9 stop at the Schottenstein Center and tickets went on sale Friday.

  • Inkcarceration, a rock and tattoo festival at the Ohio State Reformatory, just unveiled a jam-packed lineup for July 15-17.

Upcoming shows with face-value tickets still available:

🎵 Alissa's last-minute pick: Indie band The Greeting Committee are at A&R Music Bar tomorrow night. I saw them a few years ago at the same venue and they were a lot of fun.

