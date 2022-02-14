Upcoming concert slate features The Who, Dua Lipa
Columbus' 2022 concert calendar is starting to take shape.
The latest: British rockers The Who announced an Oct. 9 stop at the Schottenstein Center and tickets went on sale Friday.
- Inkcarceration, a rock and tattoo festival at the Ohio State Reformatory, just unveiled a jam-packed lineup for July 15-17.
Upcoming shows with face-value tickets still available:
- Umphrey's McGee, 7pm on Thursday, KEMBA Live!
- Darius Rucker, 8pm on Saturday, Palace Theatre.
- Dua Lipa, 7:30pm on Feb. 26, Schottenstein Center.
- Mayday Parade, 6pm on March 18, Newport Music Hall.
- Eagles, 8pm on April 19, Nationwide Arena.
- Journey & Toto, 7:30pm on April 30, Schotteinstein Center.
- Justin Bieber, 7:30pm on May 16, Schotteinstein Center.
🎵 Alissa's last-minute pick: Indie band The Greeting Committee are at A&R Music Bar tomorrow night. I saw them a few years ago at the same venue and they were a lot of fun.
