Upcoming concert slate features The Who, Dua Lipa

Columbus' 2022 concert calendar is starting to take shape.

The latest: British rockers The Who announced an Oct. 9 stop at the Schottenstein Center and tickets went on sale Friday.

Inkcarceration, a rock and tattoo festival at the Ohio State Reformatory, just unveiled a jam-packed lineup for July 15-17.

Upcoming shows with face-value tickets still available:

🎵 Alissa's last-minute pick: Indie band The Greeting Committee are at A&R Music Bar tomorrow night. I saw them a few years ago at the same venue and they were a lot of fun.