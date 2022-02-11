On 211 Day, help is just a call away

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Her workplace shuttered and facing eviction at the pandemic's outset, a local mother knew she needed help but didn't know where to turn.

She dialed 211 in desperation.

Within minutes, a social worker connected the family with a food pantry and rental assistance program supporting the local Hispanic community.

Driving the news: Today is recognized as "211 Day," an opportunity to highlight the free service connecting people to various local resources.

211 is available in many Ohio communities, and locally is operated through Lutheran Social Services 211 Central Ohio (formerly known as HandsOn).

How it works: Those in need can reach out confidentially by calling 211, or through a mobile app or text message.

LSS is staffed 24 hours a day to help guide residents to services like food and rent assistance or winter clothing help.

What they're saying: 211 serves as a "gateway" to helping residents navigate the social services system, executive director Courtney Walker tells Axios, informing callers of all the paperwork and tools needed to access any service they're being guided to.

By the numbers: LSS fields hundreds of requests each day.

Walker says that figure can reach up to 13,000 per month during the busy holiday season.

State of play: With tax season underway, LSS keeps busy through its partnership with United Way to schedule free tax preparation help.

Then comes a high volume of calls during summer months to help with high utility costs, then another wave during back-to-school season to provide students with supplies and clothes.

Threat level: The need is constant, Walker says, especially over the past two years as residents have dealt with employment and housing issues along with health concerns.

Fortunately, many local agencies have access to more resources thanks to pandemic relief funding.

The challenge remains connecting residents to those services — the driving push for "211 Day."

Learn more about our local 211 service here.