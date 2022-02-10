Our favorite spot for crab Rangoon in Columbus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. Another day, another excuse to go out to eat thanks to a made-up holiday.

What's next: Crab Rangoon Day is Sunday. But one day a year simply isn't enough time to celebrate the crab Rangoon at Silk Road Asian Cuisine, my go-to spot when I lived on the northeast side of town.

The intrigue: I don't know exactly why this nondescript little restaurant's Rangoons are superior.

I think it's a combination of an ideal imitation crab-to-cream-cheese ratio, plus being served at the perfect golden-fried temperature when you dine in.

Bonus: The service is always top-notch. For an entree, I recommend the shrimp with lobster sauce.

The bottom line: I've yet to find any Rangoon that compares … and trust me, I've done plenty of "investigating."

If you go: 5963 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville. 11am-9pm. Closed Tuesday.