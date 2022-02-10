1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Columbus

Brianna Crane
Illustration of a heart with an arrow through it.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas from Axios' Brianna Crane to get you started.

1. Taste your way through the Valentine's Day Market at North Market Bridge Park: Celebrate early on Saturday with Valentine's Day specials at the market. Highlights include:

  • Milkshakes from The Little Kitchen, where you can choose from a strawberry raspberry swirl milkshake or a chocolate covered strawberry milkshake, or a pit sampler from The Pit BBQ Grille. For $30, you get three meats and three sides with cornbread (feeds two).
  • Best for: People who appreciate the little things.

2. Dine at a romantic restaurant like Martini Modern Italian: You can't go wrong with Italian cuisine, and Martini still has a few reservations left for the weekend.

  • Best for: Couples looking for classic romance.
  • Make a reservation here.

3. Go glow tubing at Snow Trails: For $28 a person, you get two hours to race your love down the mountain.

  • Best for: Those who are looking for a playful date.
  • Book your tickets here.

4. Get dressed up for dinner at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse: They're booked on Valentine's Day, but if you want to celebrate early, there are still a few spots open throughout the weekend.

  • Best for: Folks who like to get fancy.
  • Make a reservation here.

5. Explore the "Science of Love" at COSI After Dark: A special Valentine's Day edition of the science center's 21-and-older events, happening tonight.

🐶 Bonus: If spending Valentine's Day with man's best friend is more your style, the Franklin County Dog shelter is hosting a perfect weekend activity for you.

  • Adoption fees to are reduced to $18 Sunday and Monday in a first-of-its-kind event focusing on more than 70 long-term residents, dubbed The Lonely Hearts Club.
  • Fostering and home "sleepovers" are also options, to ensure you find the perfect match — like Moose, a pup who finally found his family after 208 days.
