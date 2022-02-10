5 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Columbus
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas from Axios' Brianna Crane to get you started.
1. Taste your way through the Valentine's Day Market at North Market Bridge Park: Celebrate early on Saturday with Valentine's Day specials at the market. Highlights include:
- Milkshakes from The Little Kitchen, where you can choose from a strawberry raspberry swirl milkshake or a chocolate covered strawberry milkshake, or a pit sampler from The Pit BBQ Grille. For $30, you get three meats and three sides with cornbread (feeds two).
- Best for: People who appreciate the little things.
2. Dine at a romantic restaurant like Martini Modern Italian: You can't go wrong with Italian cuisine, and Martini still has a few reservations left for the weekend.
- Best for: Couples looking for classic romance.
- Make a reservation here.
3. Go glow tubing at Snow Trails: For $28 a person, you get two hours to race your love down the mountain.
- Best for: Those who are looking for a playful date.
- Book your tickets here.
4. Get dressed up for dinner at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse: They're booked on Valentine's Day, but if you want to celebrate early, there are still a few spots open throughout the weekend.
- Best for: Folks who like to get fancy.
- Make a reservation here.
5. Explore the "Science of Love" at COSI After Dark: A special Valentine's Day edition of the science center's 21-and-older events, happening tonight.
- Best for: Those who love learning (or last-minute plans).
- $20 online, $30 at the door.
- You can add on the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit for $15.
🐶 Bonus: If spending Valentine's Day with man's best friend is more your style, the Franklin County Dog shelter is hosting a perfect weekend activity for you.
- Adoption fees to are reduced to $18 Sunday and Monday in a first-of-its-kind event focusing on more than 70 long-term residents, dubbed The Lonely Hearts Club.
- Fostering and home "sleepovers" are also options, to ensure you find the perfect match — like Moose, a pup who finally found his family after 208 days.
