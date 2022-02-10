5 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Columbus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas from Axios' Brianna Crane to get you started.

1. Taste your way through the Valentine's Day Market at North Market Bridge Park: Celebrate early on Saturday with Valentine's Day specials at the market. Highlights include:

Milkshakes from The Little Kitchen, where you can choose from a strawberry raspberry swirl milkshake or a chocolate covered strawberry milkshake, or a pit sampler from The Pit BBQ Grille. For $30, you get three meats and three sides with cornbread (feeds two).

Best for: People who appreciate the little things.

2. Dine at a romantic restaurant like Martini Modern Italian: You can't go wrong with Italian cuisine, and Martini still has a few reservations left for the weekend.

Best for: Couples looking for classic romance.

Make a reservation here.

3. Go glow tubing at Snow Trails: For $28 a person, you get two hours to race your love down the mountain.

Best for: Those who are looking for a playful date.

Book your tickets here.

4. Get dressed up for dinner at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse: They're booked on Valentine's Day, but if you want to celebrate early, there are still a few spots open throughout the weekend.

Best for: Folks who like to get fancy.

Make a reservation here.

5. Explore the "Science of Love" at COSI After Dark: A special Valentine's Day edition of the science center's 21-and-older events, happening tonight.

Best for : Those who love learning (or last-minute plans).

Those who love learning (or last-minute plans). $20 online, $30 at the door.

You can add on the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit for $15.

🐶 Bonus: If spending Valentine's Day with man's best friend is more your style, the Franklin County Dog shelter is hosting a perfect weekend activity for you.