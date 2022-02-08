A new pedestrian plaza will honor a cemetery for Black residents that was paved under a parking lot when the original Upper Arlington High School was built in 1956.

Why it matters: As part of a new city history trail, Litchford Plaza and its signage will recognize local Black history that was once erased.

Catch up quick: Through eminent domain, the Upper Arlington school district took the half-acre of cemetery land from descendants of Pleasant Litchford, a freed slave who settled in the area in the 1830s and became a blacksmith and wealthy land owner.

About 30 graves, including Litchford's, were moved to other cemeteries.

But in 2020, when the old high school was demolished to build a new one, archeologists uncovered six additional graves. Authors of a 2017 book, "Secrets under the Parking Lot," first alerted the community to the buried history as plans for a new building began.

The latest: On Monday, the Upper Arlington City Council approved $100,000 for the plaza project, which is located near the new high school that opened last year. The district will contribute $200,000.

The goal is to finish it before summer.

is to finish it before summer. Litchford's descendants have helped with planning and the district has also added lessons about him into its local history curriculum.

What they're saying: "The first thing we have to do about our history is always be honest about it. This is part of our history," superintendent Paul Imhoff told ThisWeek News.