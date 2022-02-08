Cities already making push for summer workers

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Communities across Franklin County are already pulling out all the stops to fill summer recreation positions amid a local and national hiring shortage.

Why it matters: Local pools and rec leagues are hallmarks of summer, but availability may be hindered if there is a lack of employees to run them.

The early jump at recruiting summer employees — starting as early as December in some places — points to the urgency municipalities are already experiencing.

Driving the news: Cities began offering benefits not traditionally seen for part-time, seasonal employment.

Worthington will pay between $15-18.75 per hour for lifeguards. Previous job listings from 2019 advertised $12.34 an hour.

Dublin is giving camp counselors a $250 bonus on their first paycheck and $250 more for completing the camp season.

Upper Arlington has its own referral and retention bonuses, and is providing a free lifeguard certification course for prospective workers.

What they're saying: Cities are not just competing with businesses for summer workers, but other municipalities that are in the same boat, Hilliard community relations administrator Anna Subler tells Axios.

State of play: Hilliard needs around 70 summer employees to staff summer programs, rec buildings and the pool.

Local governments like Hilliard usually target high school and college-aged students (along with teachers) by promoting job openings in local schools and parks.

This year, they've had to get more creative by advertising jobs on social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok.

Gahanna has also gone digital, posting a hiring video on YouTube noting a range of summer jobs paying a minimum of $12 per hour.

Meanwhile, Columbus is advertising for summer lifeguards, golf attendants and parks workers with pay ranging from $9.30-14.50 an hour.