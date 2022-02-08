Cities already making push for summer workers
Communities across Franklin County are already pulling out all the stops to fill summer recreation positions amid a local and national hiring shortage.
Why it matters: Local pools and rec leagues are hallmarks of summer, but availability may be hindered if there is a lack of employees to run them.
- The early jump at recruiting summer employees — starting as early as December in some places — points to the urgency municipalities are already experiencing.
Driving the news: Cities began offering benefits not traditionally seen for part-time, seasonal employment.
- Worthington will pay between $15-18.75 per hour for lifeguards. Previous job listings from 2019 advertised $12.34 an hour.
- Dublin is giving camp counselors a $250 bonus on their first paycheck and $250 more for completing the camp season.
- Upper Arlington has its own referral and retention bonuses, and is providing a free lifeguard certification course for prospective workers.
What they're saying: Cities are not just competing with businesses for summer workers, but other municipalities that are in the same boat, Hilliard community relations administrator Anna Subler tells Axios.
State of play: Hilliard needs around 70 summer employees to staff summer programs, rec buildings and the pool.
- Local governments like Hilliard usually target high school and college-aged students (along with teachers) by promoting job openings in local schools and parks.
- This year, they've had to get more creative by advertising jobs on social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok.
- Gahanna has also gone digital, posting a hiring video on YouTube noting a range of summer jobs paying a minimum of $12 per hour.
Meanwhile, Columbus is advertising for summer lifeguards, golf attendants and parks workers with pay ranging from $9.30-14.50 an hour.
