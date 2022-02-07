Got (breast) milk? Demand for donations is rising

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank in Whitehall is experiencing an unprecedented demand for donated breast milk.

But while requests are up 30%, the pandemic is making it more difficult to get donations to vulnerable infants than ever before.

Why it matters: Ohio's only milk bank ships free, nutrient-rich human breast milk to babies when their mother's milk isn't available. Most recipients are premature infants in intensive-care units.

Once hospital requests are fulfilled, families at home can access donations.

"Donor milk is to premature infants like a blood donation is to a trauma patient. It's life-saving," outreach coordinator Chris Smith tells Axios.

By the numbers: The bank is on pace to dispense nearly 468,000 ounces — or 3,656 gallons — this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

One ounce feeds three premature babies for an entire day.

Threat level: Milk banks across the country are reporting shortages of donors, per the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.

Our local supply should last as long as our donor supply doesn't dry up, Smith says.

The intrigue: The more immediate issue is supply chain difficulties preventing the bank from operating at maximum output.

Milk donated from healthy mothers must first be pasteurized to remove potential bacteria and viruses. The bank's machines, from a manufacturer in England, use specific 3- and 6-ounce plastic bottles that are capped by hand.

But 6 ounce bottles have been unavailable for some time, making the process more tedious and time-consuming.

What they're saying: "We're trying to dispense at least 30% more milk with one hand tied behind our back," Smith says. "We're barely keeping up."

How to help: Donated milk is accepted up to seven months after the date it's expressed. Plenty of freezer space is available.