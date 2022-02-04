Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you want to stay inside this weekend, we don't blame you. Some fun and warm at-home activities to fill the time:

🎶 Listen to a Valentine's concert on Facebook with songs by Bill Cohen and friends, presented by the Columbus Folk Music Society.

Friday, 7:30pm. Free!

🌍 Take a virtual tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

Saturday, 4-5:30pm. Also free!

🧘 Attend Art of Rest, a virtual "you time" yoga session, with the Columbus Museum of Art and The Yoga Carriage.

Sunday, 11am-1pm, $20.

🧑‍🍳 Try a new recipe that's all-Ohio from these lists by Ohio Proud and Taste of Home.

Warm up with a hearty broccoli soup or spicy chili skillet.

📖 Curl up with a free eBook, digital magazine or movie stream from Columbus Metropolitan Library.