What to do (at home) this frigid weekend
If you want to stay inside this weekend, we don't blame you. Some fun and warm at-home activities to fill the time:
🎶 Listen to a Valentine's concert on Facebook with songs by Bill Cohen and friends, presented by the Columbus Folk Music Society.
- Friday, 7:30pm. Free!
🌍 Take a virtual tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.
- Saturday, 4-5:30pm. Also free!
🧘 Attend Art of Rest, a virtual "you time" yoga session, with the Columbus Museum of Art and The Yoga Carriage.
- Sunday, 11am-1pm, $20.
🧑🍳 Try a new recipe that's all-Ohio from these lists by Ohio Proud and Taste of Home.
- Warm up with a hearty broccoli soup or spicy chili skillet.
📖 Curl up with a free eBook, digital magazine or movie stream from Columbus Metropolitan Library.
- Need a library card? Apply online. Card numbers are emailed in 2-4 days.
