Breakdown: Statewide Ohio candidates in the 2022 primary election

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of blue and red check marks arranged chaotically in layers.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The primary ballots are now set for Ohio's statewide elections, and Republicans hold all nine seats up for grabs this year.

Important dates:

  • April 4: Voting registration deadline
  • April 5: Early vote starts (in person and by mail)
  • May 3: Election Day

A roundup of the statewide elections:

Governor of Ohio

  • Sitting governors are rarely challenged from their own party, but Gov. Mike DeWine is after criticism of pandemic decisions.
  • Republican candidates: farmer Joe Blystone, incumbent Mike DeWine, former state lawmaker Ron Hood and former Congressman Jim Renacci.
  • Democratic candidates: former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

U.S. Senate

  • Sen. Rob Portman's retirement set off a crowded free-for-all for an open seat national political forecasts say leans Republican.
  • Republican candidates: State Sen. Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons, last-minute filer Bill Graham, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Neil Patel, businessman Mark Pukita, former Ohio Republican chairwoman Jane Timken and venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance.
  • Democratic candidates: Attorney Morgan Harper, tech executive Traci Johnson, Congressman Tim Ryan and social worker LaShondra Tinsley.

Attorney General

  • The top law enforcement official focuses on consumer protection, serves as Ohio's legal counsel and runs the state crime lab.
  • Republican candidate: incumbent Dave Yost.
  • Democratic candidate: State Rep. Jeff Crossman.

Auditor of State

  • This position reviews financial records for nearly 6,000 public offices.
  • Republican candidate: incumbent Keith Faber.
  • Democratic candidate: Nelsonville city auditor Taylor Sappington.

Secretary of State

  • The secretary oversees the election system and handles business records.
  • Republican candidates: former state lawmaker John Adams, incumbent Frank LaRose and podcaster Terpsehore Maras.
  • Democratic candidate: Forest Park Councilwoman Chelsea Clark.

Treasurer of State

  • This office-holder manages the state's tax collection and investment portfolio.
  • Republican candidate: incumbent Robert Sprague.
  • Democratic candidate: Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer.

Ohio Supreme Court, Chief Justice

  • The current chief justice is retiring due to age restrictions and two others on the court want the job: Republican Sharon Kennedy and Democrat Jennifer Brunner.
  • The winner leads the court, the loser remains a justice.

Ohio Supreme Court, Justice

  • Two Republicans are up for re-election against Democratic challengers. The court flips blue should either incumbent lose.
  • Republican candidates: incumbents Patrick Fischer and Pat DeWine.
  • Democratic candidates: Appellate Judges Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas.
