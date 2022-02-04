Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The primary ballots are now set for Ohio's statewide elections, and Republicans hold all nine seats up for grabs this year.

Important dates:

April 4 : Voting registration deadline

: Voting registration deadline April 5 : Early vote starts (in person and by mail)

: Early vote starts (in person and by mail) May 3: Election Day

A roundup of the statewide elections:

Governor of Ohio

Sitting governors are rarely challenged from their own party, but Gov. Mike DeWine is after criticism of pandemic decisions.

Republican candidates: farmer Joe Blystone, incumbent Mike DeWine, former state lawmaker Ron Hood and former Congressman Jim Renacci.

Democratic candidates: former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Rob Portman's retirement set off a crowded free-for-all for an open seat national political forecasts say leans Republican.

Republican candidates: State Sen. Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons, last-minute filer Bill Graham, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Neil Patel, businessman Mark Pukita, former Ohio Republican chairwoman Jane Timken and venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance.

Democratic candidates: Attorney Morgan Harper, tech executive Traci Johnson, Congressman Tim Ryan and social worker LaShondra Tinsley.

Attorney General

The top law enforcement official focuses on consumer protection, serves as Ohio's legal counsel and runs the state crime lab.

Republican candidate: incumbent Dave Yost.

Democratic candidate: State Rep. Jeff Crossman.

Auditor of State

This position reviews financial records for nearly 6,000 public offices.

Republican candidate: incumbent Keith Faber.

Democratic candidate: Nelsonville city auditor Taylor Sappington.

Secretary of State

The secretary oversees the election system and handles business records.

Republican candidates: former state lawmaker John Adams, incumbent Frank LaRose and podcaster Terpsehore Maras.

Democratic candidate: Forest Park Councilwoman Chelsea Clark.

Treasurer of State

This office-holder manages the state's tax collection and investment portfolio.

Republican candidate: incumbent Robert Sprague.

Democratic candidate: Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer.

Ohio Supreme Court, Chief Justice

The current chief justice is retiring due to age restrictions and two others on the court want the job: Republican Sharon Kennedy and Democrat Jennifer Brunner.

The winner leads the court, the loser remains a justice.

Ohio Supreme Court, Justice