Breakdown: Statewide Ohio candidates in the 2022 primary election
The primary ballots are now set for Ohio's statewide elections, and Republicans hold all nine seats up for grabs this year.
- April 4: Voting registration deadline
- April 5: Early vote starts (in person and by mail)
- May 3: Election Day
A roundup of the statewide elections:
Governor of Ohio
- Sitting governors are rarely challenged from their own party, but Gov. Mike DeWine is after criticism of pandemic decisions.
- Republican candidates: farmer Joe Blystone, incumbent Mike DeWine, former state lawmaker Ron Hood and former Congressman Jim Renacci.
- Democratic candidates: former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
U.S. Senate
- Sen. Rob Portman's retirement set off a crowded free-for-all for an open seat national political forecasts say leans Republican.
- Republican candidates: State Sen. Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons, last-minute filer Bill Graham, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Neil Patel, businessman Mark Pukita, former Ohio Republican chairwoman Jane Timken and venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance.
- Democratic candidates: Attorney Morgan Harper, tech executive Traci Johnson, Congressman Tim Ryan and social worker LaShondra Tinsley.
Attorney General
- The top law enforcement official focuses on consumer protection, serves as Ohio's legal counsel and runs the state crime lab.
- Republican candidate: incumbent Dave Yost.
- Democratic candidate: State Rep. Jeff Crossman.
Auditor of State
- This position reviews financial records for nearly 6,000 public offices.
- Republican candidate: incumbent Keith Faber.
- Democratic candidate: Nelsonville city auditor Taylor Sappington.
Secretary of State
- The secretary oversees the election system and handles business records.
- Republican candidates: former state lawmaker John Adams, incumbent Frank LaRose and podcaster Terpsehore Maras.
- Democratic candidate: Forest Park Councilwoman Chelsea Clark.
Treasurer of State
- This office-holder manages the state's tax collection and investment portfolio.
- Republican candidate: incumbent Robert Sprague.
- Democratic candidate: Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer.
Ohio Supreme Court, Chief Justice
- The current chief justice is retiring due to age restrictions and two others on the court want the job: Republican Sharon Kennedy and Democrat Jennifer Brunner.
- The winner leads the court, the loser remains a justice.
Ohio Supreme Court, Justice
- Two Republicans are up for re-election against Democratic challengers. The court flips blue should either incumbent lose.
- Republican candidates: incumbents Patrick Fischer and Pat DeWine.
- Democratic candidates: Appellate Judges Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas.
