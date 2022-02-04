Ohio's COVID death rate among highest in U.S.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: New York Times; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

More people are dying from COVID-19 per capita in Ohio than in nearly any other state, according to the latest data from the New York Times.

As of Thursday, we had the second-most daily deaths per capita in the nation, with only Mississippi registering more in the past seven days.

We were in the top spot earlier this week, per The Columbus Dispatch.

Threat level: On average, 150 Ohioans are dying daily, a 29% increase over the past 14 days.

Yes, but: Cases and hospitalizations are still declining, meaning the worst of the Omicron variant is hopefully behind us.

Context: Just 57% of Ohio's population is vaccinated, compared to 64% of the U.S.