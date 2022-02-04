Ohio's COVID death rate among highest in U.S.
More people are dying from COVID-19 per capita in Ohio than in nearly any other state, according to the latest data from the New York Times.
As of Thursday, we had the second-most daily deaths per capita in the nation, with only Mississippi registering more in the past seven days.
- We were in the top spot earlier this week, per The Columbus Dispatch.
Threat level: On average, 150 Ohioans are dying daily, a 29% increase over the past 14 days.
Yes, but: Cases and hospitalizations are still declining, meaning the worst of the Omicron variant is hopefully behind us.
Context: Just 57% of Ohio's population is vaccinated, compared to 64% of the U.S.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.