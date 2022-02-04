Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The sleet and snow are no match for Buzz IceClear and Truck Norris, two of Hilliard's 11 newly named snowplows.

Driving the news: The suburb introduced the punny lineup in December with an epic, sports-team-esque hype video, along with a new online map allowing residents to track plows servicing their neighborhoods.

Residents submitted name suggestions in an online contest.

Other winners include the Star Wars duo Baby Snowda and Luke SnowWalker, Snowbodies Business, Scrapin' By and The Big Leplowski.

Seriously Hilliard, chill out. These are too good.

Of note: The most submitted name — as it should be — was Plowy McPlowface.