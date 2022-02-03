44 mins ago - News

Cups now recyclable in Franklin County

Alissa Widman Neese
Animated illustration of a hand drawn recycling symbol changing to a flat recycling symbol, and then to a 3d recycling symbol.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Here's a reason to feel less guilty for indulging in that extra latte: Franklin County residents can finally drop most paper, plastic and aluminum cups in their curbside recycling bins.

How it works: If they're paper, like a to-go coffee cup, remove lids. If they're plastic, keep them on.

  • Remove straws, avoid stacking and keep them empty.

Why it matters: We're producing more trash every year, especially with more folks working from home. The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) hopes to divert 75% of its landfill waste by 2032, up from the current 50%.

Yes, but: If items that SWACO can't recycle go into bins, they can do more harm than good by damaging equipment, causing delays and contaminating valid recyclables.

  • Red Solo cups are still off-limits, along with styrofoam, plastic bags, food storage containers and "tanglers" like hangers, wires and chains.

♻️ A "waste wizard" tool on the city's website can help — just type in an item and see if it's recyclable.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more