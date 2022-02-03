Cups now recyclable in Franklin County
Here's a reason to feel less guilty for indulging in that extra latte: Franklin County residents can finally drop most paper, plastic and aluminum cups in their curbside recycling bins.
How it works: If they're paper, like a to-go coffee cup, remove lids. If they're plastic, keep them on.
- Remove straws, avoid stacking and keep them empty.
Why it matters: We're producing more trash every year, especially with more folks working from home. The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) hopes to divert 75% of its landfill waste by 2032, up from the current 50%.
Yes, but: If items that SWACO can't recycle go into bins, they can do more harm than good by damaging equipment, causing delays and contaminating valid recyclables.
- Red Solo cups are still off-limits, along with styrofoam, plastic bags, food storage containers and "tanglers" like hangers, wires and chains.
♻️ A "waste wizard" tool on the city's website can help — just type in an item and see if it's recyclable.
