Columbus picks first inspector general of police

Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore, a retired sergeant with experience investigating police misconduct, has been chosen as the first inspector general of police in Columbus history.

Why it matters: Hendricks-Moore's position, along with the Civilian Police Review Board she will answer to, were created to provide oversight to the Columbus Division of Police.

Both were established in a charter amendment overwhelmingly supported by local voters in 2020.

Catch up quick: Hendricks-Moore spent decades in law enforcement before joining the inspector general's office in Detroit as an investigator.

She's pointed to her experience "on both sides of the badge" as being fit to lead investigations into Columbus officers' conduct.

What they're saying: "I am confident that Ms. Hendricks-Moore will embrace transparency, ensure accountability and act with integrity in all her interactions with residents and law enforcement," Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement.