Columbus picks first inspector general of police
Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore, a retired sergeant with experience investigating police misconduct, has been chosen as the first inspector general of police in Columbus history.
Why it matters: Hendricks-Moore's position, along with the Civilian Police Review Board she will answer to, were created to provide oversight to the Columbus Division of Police.
- Both were established in a charter amendment overwhelmingly supported by local voters in 2020.
Catch up quick: Hendricks-Moore spent decades in law enforcement before joining the inspector general's office in Detroit as an investigator.
- She's pointed to her experience "on both sides of the badge" as being fit to lead investigations into Columbus officers' conduct.
What they're saying: "I am confident that Ms. Hendricks-Moore will embrace transparency, ensure accountability and act with integrity in all her interactions with residents and law enforcement," Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement.
