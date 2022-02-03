44 mins ago - News

Columbus picks first inspector general of police

Tyler Buchanan
A headshot of new Columbus police inspector general Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore.
New inspector general of police Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore. Photo courtesy the city of Columbus.

Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore, a retired sergeant with experience investigating police misconduct, has been chosen as the first inspector general of police in Columbus history.

Why it matters: Hendricks-Moore's position, along with the Civilian Police Review Board she will answer to, were created to provide oversight to the Columbus Division of Police.

  • Both were established in a charter amendment overwhelmingly supported by local voters in 2020.

Catch up quick: Hendricks-Moore spent decades in law enforcement before joining the inspector general's office in Detroit as an investigator.

What they're saying: "I am confident that Ms. Hendricks-Moore will embrace transparency, ensure accountability and act with integrity in all her interactions with residents and law enforcement," Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more