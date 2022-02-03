Event guide: Black History Month in central Ohio
This week kicks off Black History Month, an opportunity to learn about and celebrate Black heritage and culture. Some in-person and virtual events to put on your calendar:
🛩️ Tuskegee Airmen pilot Harold Brown talks about his experiences during World War II, including being shot down and taken as a prisoner of war, in a virtual event hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Library.
- Feb. 8, 10am.
✍️ Affrilachian author and storyteller Lyn Ford performs at The Ohio Statehouse.
- Feb. 15 and 22, noon, live streamed on The Ohio Channel.
🎨 The King Arts Complex celebrates local artist Aminah Robinson with a day of hands-on workshops.
- Feb. 19, 10am-3pm, 835 Mount Vernon Ave.
🤔 A trivia contest over Zoom with Worthington Libraries tests your knowledge of Black history.
- Feb. 22, 6:30pm.
🎉 The 44th African American Heritage Festival features talent and poetry showcases, music and more over the weeklong celebration.
- Feb. 25-March 5, Ohio State University campus. Times TBD.
🔎 Find more Black History Month activities: Columbus Metropolitan Library, Experience Columbus and Ohio History Connection.
💰 Meanwhile, check out an extensive list of the area's Black-owned businesses from the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce.
- Take note of some to support not just during Black History Month, but year-round!
