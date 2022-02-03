Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

This week kicks off Black History Month, an opportunity to learn about and celebrate Black heritage and culture. Some in-person and virtual events to put on your calendar:

🛩️ Tuskegee Airmen pilot Harold Brown talks about his experiences during World War II, including being shot down and taken as a prisoner of war, in a virtual event hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Feb. 8, 10am.

✍️ Affrilachian author and storyteller Lyn Ford performs at The Ohio Statehouse.

Feb. 15 and 22, noon, live streamed on The Ohio Channel.

🎨 The King Arts Complex celebrates local artist Aminah Robinson with a day of hands-on workshops.

Feb. 19, 10am-3pm, 835 Mount Vernon Ave.

🤔 A trivia contest over Zoom with Worthington Libraries tests your knowledge of Black history.

Feb. 22, 6:30pm.

🎉 The 44th African American Heritage Festival features talent and poetry showcases, music and more over the weeklong celebration.

Feb. 25-March 5, Ohio State University campus. Times TBD.

🔎 Find more Black History Month activities: Columbus Metropolitan Library, Experience Columbus and Ohio History Connection.

💰 Meanwhile, check out an extensive list of the area's Black-owned businesses from the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce.