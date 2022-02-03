44 mins ago - Things to Do

Event guide: Black History Month in central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
This week kicks off Black History Month, an opportunity to learn about and celebrate Black heritage and culture. Some in-person and virtual events to put on your calendar:

🛩️ Tuskegee Airmen pilot Harold Brown talks about his experiences during World War II, including being shot down and taken as a prisoner of war, in a virtual event hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

  • Feb. 8, 10am.

✍️ Affrilachian author and storyteller Lyn Ford performs at The Ohio Statehouse.

🎨 The King Arts Complex celebrates local artist Aminah Robinson with a day of hands-on workshops.

  • Feb. 19, 10am-3pm, 835 Mount Vernon Ave.

🤔 A trivia contest over Zoom with Worthington Libraries tests your knowledge of Black history.

  • Feb. 22, 6:30pm.

🎉 The 44th African American Heritage Festival features talent and poetry showcases, music and more over the weeklong celebration.

  • Feb. 25-March 5, Ohio State University campus. Times TBD.

🔎 Find more Black History Month activities: Columbus Metropolitan Library, Experience Columbus and Ohio History Connection.

💰 Meanwhile, check out an extensive list of the area's Black-owned businesses from the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce.

  • Take note of some to support not just during Black History Month, but year-round!
