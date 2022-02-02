Cincinnati Bengals' TV ratings jump during banner season

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Football is a lot more fun to watch when your team's a winner, as Cincinnati Bengals fans proved this season.

Driving the news: Bengals ratings were up 8% during the regular season as the playoff-bound team finished 10-7, compared with 2020 when the team went 4-11-1, per Sports Business Journal.

The Browns' TV ratings dropped 2% during a lackluster 8-9 campaign, while the Steelers ratings dropped 10% in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final year.

Of note: The above numbers only include viewers in the Cleveland and Cincinnati TV markets, the 20th and 27th biggest out of the NFL's 32 teams, Axios' Jeff Tracy reported.

It does not include Columbus viewers who are usually treated to both Ohio teams' games, with notable exceptions.

10TV anchor Dom Tiberi explains the Bengals' absence from the Columbus airwaves on a Sunday in 2019. Via Twitter.

Either way, Ohioans will surely be tuning in to see Athens native Joe Burrow lead the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.