Ohio has left its mark on some of the greatest athletic achievements in American history.

Need proof? Consider our role in The Atlantic's recent "50 Percent Club" — a list of sports records at least 50% greater than their predecessors.

🥇 Simone Biles: Winner of 19 World Championship gymnastics gold medals while no other female gymnast has 10.

Biles was born right here in Columbus.

⚾️ Babe Ruth: A dominant 1920s power display, including two seasons of hitting more home runs by himself than every team in the American League.

Ruth's 500th career home run came at Cleveland's League Park. The Yankees' starting pitcher that day was from Ashland.

🏀 Steph Curry: 22 NBA games with 10+ made three-pointers while no one has more than five.

The greatest shooter of all time was born in the same Akron hospital as LeBron James.

🧢 Joe DiMaggio: Base hits in 56 consecutive games in 1941.