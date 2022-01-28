2 hours ago - Sports

Ohio has bragging rights with top sports records

Tyler Buchanan
Gymnast Simone Biles holds five gold medals from the 2019 World Championships.
Simone Biles is seen with her five gold medals from the 2019 World Championships gymnastics competition. Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

Ohio has left its mark on some of the greatest athletic achievements in American history.

  • Need proof? Consider our role in The Atlantic's recent "50 Percent Club" — a list of sports records at least 50% greater than their predecessors.

🥇 Simone Biles: Winner of 19 World Championship gymnastics gold medals while no other female gymnast has 10.

⚾️ Babe Ruth: A dominant 1920s power display, including two seasons of hitting more home runs by himself than every team in the American League.

🏀 Steph Curry: 22 NBA games with 10+ made three-pointers while no one has more than five.

🧢 Joe DiMaggio: Base hits in 56 consecutive games in 1941.

  • DiMaggio's legendary hit streak ended in a game at Cleveland that featured five players hailing from the Buckeye State.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more