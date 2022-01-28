Ohio has bragging rights with top sports records
Ohio has left its mark on some of the greatest athletic achievements in American history.
- Need proof? Consider our role in The Atlantic's recent "50 Percent Club" — a list of sports records at least 50% greater than their predecessors.
🥇 Simone Biles: Winner of 19 World Championship gymnastics gold medals while no other female gymnast has 10.
- Biles was born right here in Columbus.
⚾️ Babe Ruth: A dominant 1920s power display, including two seasons of hitting more home runs by himself than every team in the American League.
- Ruth's 500th career home run came at Cleveland's League Park. The Yankees' starting pitcher that day was from Ashland.
🏀 Steph Curry: 22 NBA games with 10+ made three-pointers while no one has more than five.
- The greatest shooter of all time was born in the same Akron hospital as LeBron James.
🧢 Joe DiMaggio: Base hits in 56 consecutive games in 1941.
- DiMaggio's legendary hit streak ended in a game at Cleveland that featured five players hailing from the Buckeye State.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.