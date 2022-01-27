Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Zillow analysis of data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA); Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

Ohio's Black mortgage applicants are denied at almost twice the rate of white applicants, according to a new Zillow analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data.

Why it matters: Homeownership is a key way to build generational wealth, but non-white Americans have historically been shut out of this opportunity due to systemic racism and segregation policies.

By the numbers: More than 20% of Black mortgage applicants in Ohio were denied in 2020, compared to 11.7% of white applicants.

Zoom in: The most common reason for Black applicant denials was poor credit history, Zillow reports.

Pandemic-related setbacks have disproportionately impacted communities of color, and as a result have made gaps in credit access harder to close.

Hispanic and American Indian or Alaska Native Ohioans are also denied at higher rates, 15.3% and 23.2%.

Zoom out: Nationwide, 19.8% of Black applicants were denied, the highest among all races, compared to 10.7% of white applicants.

What they're saying: The pandemic's disproportionate impact is "making the journey to equity even slower than it already was," Zillow market analyst Nicole Bachaud writes in the report.

Black home ownership overall has dipped in recent years, Zillow found, and so have the values of Black-owned homes.

Between the lines: Home prices continue to soar across the central Ohio region, which is narrowing the affordability gap for many potential buyers and creating additional barriers.

