Columbus-area resources you might not know about
Ever bought something on Facebook Marketplace but felt uneasy about meeting up with a stranger to get it?
- Good news: There are monitored Internet Purchase Exchange Zones at five Columbus police sub-stations to facilitate safe hand-offs.
The big picture: There are many local resources like this that residents may not be aware of that can save time, money and potentially even lives.
Inspired by a conversation on the Columbus Reddit page, here are some local under-the-radar services:
🛠 Tool Library: Nonprofit Modcon Living operates a tool rental library to aid homeowners with repair projects.
- A $50 annual membership gets you access to a massive inventory of tools, from a simple drill bit set to circular saws.
📞 311: This city helpline is meant for non-emergency requests such as scheduling a bulk trash pickup or reporting a broken streetlight.
- Columbus residents can call 614-645-3111, email [email protected] or put in a request on the "My Columbus" mobile app.
🎨 Art: The Columbus Museum of Art has free general admission on Sundays.
- The museum still recommends reserving free tickets ahead of time to guarantee entry.
⚕️ Narcan: Columbus Public Health offers free Narcan test kits meant to safe the life of someone overdosing on opioids.
- Fill out an application to receive kits in the mail, or visit any local pick-up spot.
🏠 Radon Testing: Free test kits to help detect potentially cancerous levels of radon in homes.
- Order kits from the Ohio Department of Health.
When it comes to helpful resources, another great place to visit is the local library.
- You probably already know about the 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library branches offering much more than books — there's also music, movies and video games to borrow.
- We asked library media specialist Ben Zenitsky for other little-heralded services available with your library card.
🐯 Go exploring: Borrow passes for free entry to attractions like the Columbus Zoo and Ohio History Center.
📰 Paid subscriptions for free: Complimentary access to research tools like news outlets, genealogy databases and Consumer Reports.
✏️ Tutoring at home: Along with in-person School Help Centers after school lets out, the HelpNow program connects students with virtual tutors on weekdays from 2-11pm.
💥 Plenty of eContent: Access eBooks, magazines and comic books.
🧒🏼 Story time: The Dial-A-Story program features childrens stories told online or over the phone by calling 614-924-1800.
📬 What other local services do you think more people should know about? Email us at [email protected] and we'll feature your suggestions.
