Ever bought something on Facebook Marketplace but felt uneasy about meeting up with a stranger to get it?

Good news: There are monitored Internet Purchase Exchange Zones at five Columbus police sub-stations to facilitate safe hand-offs.

The big picture: There are many local resources like this that residents may not be aware of that can save time, money and potentially even lives.

Inspired by a conversation on the Columbus Reddit page, here are some local under-the-radar services:

🛠 Tool Library: Nonprofit Modcon Living operates a tool rental library to aid homeowners with repair projects.

A $50 annual membership gets you access to a massive inventory of tools, from a simple drill bit set to circular saws.

📞 311: This city helpline is meant for non-emergency requests such as scheduling a bulk trash pickup or reporting a broken streetlight.

Columbus residents can call 614-645-3111, email [email protected] or put in a request on the "My Columbus" mobile app.

🎨 Art: The Columbus Museum of Art has free general admission on Sundays.

The museum still recommends reserving free tickets ahead of time to guarantee entry.

⚕️ Narcan: Columbus Public Health offers free Narcan test kits meant to safe the life of someone overdosing on opioids.

Fill out an application to receive kits in the mail, or visit any local pick-up spot.

🏠 Radon Testing: Free test kits to help detect potentially cancerous levels of radon in homes.

Order kits from the Ohio Department of Health.

When it comes to helpful resources, another great place to visit is the local library.

You probably already know about the 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library branches offering much more than books — there's also music, movies and video games to borrow.

We asked library media specialist Ben Zenitsky for other little-heralded services available with your library card.

🐯 Go exploring: Borrow passes for free entry to attractions like the Columbus Zoo and Ohio History Center.

📰 Paid subscriptions for free: Complimentary access to research tools like news outlets, genealogy databases and Consumer Reports.

✏️ Tutoring at home: Along with in-person School Help Centers after school lets out, the HelpNow program connects students with virtual tutors on weekdays from 2-11pm.

💥 Plenty of eContent: Access eBooks, magazines and comic books.

🧒🏼 Story time: The Dial-A-Story program features childrens stories told online or over the phone by calling 614-924-1800.

📬 What other local services do you think more people should know about? Email us at [email protected] and we'll feature your suggestions.