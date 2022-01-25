1 hour ago - News

Columbus-area resources you might not know about

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a woman's hand holding a lightbulb with a dollar sign for the filament
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ever bought something on Facebook Marketplace but felt uneasy about meeting up with a stranger to get it?

The big picture: There are many local resources like this that residents may not be aware of that can save time, money and potentially even lives.

Inspired by a conversation on the Columbus Reddit page, here are some local under-the-radar services:

🛠 Tool Library: Nonprofit Modcon Living operates a tool rental library to aid homeowners with repair projects.

📞 311: This city helpline is meant for non-emergency requests such as scheduling a bulk trash pickup or reporting a broken streetlight.

  • Columbus residents can call 614-645-3111, email [email protected] or put in a request on the "My Columbus" mobile app.

🎨 Art: The Columbus Museum of Art has free general admission on Sundays.

⚕️ Narcan: Columbus Public Health offers free Narcan test kits meant to safe the life of someone overdosing on opioids.

🏠 Radon Testing: Free test kits to help detect potentially cancerous levels of radon in homes.

When it comes to helpful resources, another great place to visit is the local library.

  • You probably already know about the 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library branches offering much more than books — there's also music, movies and video games to borrow.
  • We asked library media specialist Ben Zenitsky for other little-heralded services available with your library card.

🐯 Go exploring: Borrow passes for free entry to attractions like the Columbus Zoo and Ohio History Center.

📰 Paid subscriptions for free: Complimentary access to research tools like news outlets, genealogy databases and Consumer Reports.

✏️ Tutoring at home: Along with in-person School Help Centers after school lets out, the HelpNow program connects students with virtual tutors on weekdays from 2-11pm.

💥 Plenty of eContent: Access eBooks, magazines and comic books.

🧒🏼 Story time: The Dial-A-Story program features childrens stories told online or over the phone by calling 614-924-1800.

📬 What other local services do you think more people should know about? Email us at [email protected] and we'll feature your suggestions.

