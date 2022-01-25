👋 Alissa here. I went down the rabbit hole recently for a very merry "tea party" inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

How it works: A space at Harrison's on Kenny was transformed into an unbirthday bash with dainty tea sets, lots of flowers and a light-up Cheshire Cat grin.

The 90-minute evening event offered two cocktails, a sweet shot of booze and an iconic "Eat Me" cookie for $44.

guests solve frustrating riddles to find drink ingredients in tiny bottles, similar to an escape room. Your reward: An adorable "steaming" teapot (thanks to dry ice) and a little buzz.

My take: The intricate decor — no doubt designed to be Instagram gold — was one of the biggest highlights. It was impressive, especially Alice herself "falling" through the ceiling surrounded by suspended book pages.

I also appreciated our hosts' cheesy banter, capped with the sassy Queen of Hearts inciting an "off with their heads!" chant.

The bottom line: I'm a Disney fanatic, but the classic 1951 adaptation was never one of my favorites. I enjoyed this party so much, however, that I promptly streamed the film on Disney Plus to give it another shot.

What's next: The Alice-themed event wrapped up this past weekend, but Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and friends from Neverland will fly into Columbus soon for a similar event organized by the same entertainment company.

I'm sure it'll be just as magical. Sign up for updates.

An Alice mannequin "falls" down the rabbit hole through the ceiling. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

The white chocolate chip cookie didn't have to tell me twice. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios