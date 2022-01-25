1 hour ago - Things to Do

The Alice: A boozy "tea party" review

Alissa Widman Neese
An Alice in Wonderland themed room with flowers hanging from the ceiling, tea sets on round tables and a light-up Cheshire Cat grin built into the wall
The Alice immersive cocktail experience room at Harrison's on Kenny. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. I went down the rabbit hole recently for a very merry "tea party" inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

How it works: A space at Harrison's on Kenny was transformed into an unbirthday bash with dainty tea sets, lots of flowers and a light-up Cheshire Cat grin.

  • The 90-minute evening event offered two cocktails, a sweet shot of booze and an iconic "Eat Me" cookie for $44.
  • In typical Wonderland fashion, guests solve frustrating riddles to find drink ingredients in tiny bottles, similar to an escape room.
  • Your reward: An adorable "steaming" teapot (thanks to dry ice) and a little buzz.

My take: The intricate decor — no doubt designed to be Instagram gold — was one of the biggest highlights. It was impressive, especially Alice herself "falling" through the ceiling surrounded by suspended book pages.

  • I also appreciated our hosts' cheesy banter, capped with the sassy Queen of Hearts inciting an "off with their heads!" chant.

The bottom line: I'm a Disney fanatic, but the classic 1951 adaptation was never one of my favorites. I enjoyed this party so much, however, that I promptly streamed the film on Disney Plus to give it another shot.

What's next: The Alice-themed event wrapped up this past weekend, but Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and friends from Neverland will fly into Columbus soon for a similar event organized by the same entertainment company.

  • I'm sure it'll be just as magical. Sign up for updates.
A mannequin of Alice in Wonderland's lower half and feet "falling" through a leaf-covered ceiling, surrounded by suspended book pages
An Alice mannequin "falls" down the rabbit hole through the ceiling. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
A tea set on a table next to a cookie that reads “Eat Me” in frosting
The white chocolate chip cookie didn't have to tell me twice. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
A tea pot "steams" with dry ice as its contents are poured into a tea cup
Dry ice stirrers make the tea pot cocktails "steam" as guests pour them. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
