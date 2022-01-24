Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. I snagged the last box of Wendy's Frosty cereal at Kroger last weekend and am here to offer my hot — well, I guess, chilly — takes.

Quick take: General Mills might want to have a word with Kellogg's. As a lifelong Ohioan, of course I'm a Wendy's fan, but this "limited edition" breakfast is just Cocoa Puffs sprinkled with quickly dissolving marshmallows.

The intrigue: I even stuck the bowl in the freezer for a few minutes, for what the box calls a "totally chill-icious eating experience," but still didn't understand what all the fuss was about.

Yes, but: Then I sipped the chocolatey milk from my cereal-less bowl. Ahh, there it is.

The bottom line: The cereal itself isn't anything special, but the milk is the cereal box prize.