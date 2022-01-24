Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ohio's COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for two straight weeks, suggesting the worst of the Omicron variant surge could soon be behind us.

Why it matters: Omicron has been the most contagious variant so far, straining health care systems and exacerbating staffing shortages since first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1.

By the numbers: Ohio's hospitalization peak was Jan. 10, at 6,749. Hospitalizations have since declined 21% to 5,348 on Sunday, per Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) data.

The big picture: In South Africa and the U.K., which experienced their own Omicron waves before the U.S., cases spiked dramatically and then fell almost as quickly, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

Yes, but: We've yet to return to pre-Omicron numbers. Ohio as a whole is still averaging about 21,500 daily COVID cases over the past 21 days.

Sunday's hospitalizations were more than double what the state logged Nov. 1, on the downward slope after a fall surge.

were more than double what the state logged Nov. 1, on the downward slope after a fall surge. And Friday's 742 COVID deaths reported were the state's highest daily total since it switched to reporting deaths twice weekly in March 2021.

What they're saying: "The signs of a downturn that we're seeing in some parts of the state — especially those that have recently been so severely impacted by COVID-19 — do bring us renewed hope," state health director Bruce Vanderhoff said during a news conference last week.

Between the lines: The Cleveland area, Ohio's hardest-hit hotspot, has seen hospitalizations drop nearly 51% since a Jan. 5 peak, per the OHA.

The central Ohio region's have declined 14% since a Jan. 13 peak.

What we're watching: Ohio's vaccinations still lag behind the national average, so we're certainly not in the clear if the virus mutates into another variant, which experts say is likely.

The bottom line: "We're well premature of being able to say, 'Breathe a sigh of relief. We're out of the woods,'" Vanderhoff said.