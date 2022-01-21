Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ever notice the numbered red stickers on gas pumps next to the prices?

They note the Ohio gas tax, and some lawmakers want drivers to pay less of it.

What's happening: State Sen. Stephen Huffman and 15 other Republicans are proposing to lower it for the next five years to 28 cents per gallon for both gasoline and diesel.

Additionally, lawmakers want to take away vehicle registration and renewal fees (again for five years) imposed on owners of electric vehicles and hybrids that are meant to offset the amount saved by avoiding gas taxes.

Yes, but: Gov. Mike DeWine is trying to convince his fellow Republicans not to alter the state gas tax, which pays for transportation needs across Ohio.

State of play: When DeWine took office in 2019, he urged lawmakers to increase the gas tax to help maintain the state's roads and bridges.

Legislators did so, and now Ohioans pay a tax of 38.5 cents per gallon (47 cents for diesel).

What they're saying: DeWine views these potential changes as a mistake, the Associated Press reports.