Jeni's brings back Dolly Parton ice cream
Maybe you're an ice cream lover, a Dolly Parton lover or just someone who wants to help kids learn to read.
- Or maybe you're all three.
What's happening: You're in luck, because Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is bringing back its Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor, "specially made for Dolly Parton."
- Proceeds benefit Parton's Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails books to young children.
Flashback: Jeni's offered this flavor in 2021 and it sold out almost immediately, so we suggest not waiting to get pre-orders in.
- The specialty ice cream is shipping out in April.
