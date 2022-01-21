Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Maybe you're an ice cream lover, a Dolly Parton lover or just someone who wants to help kids learn to read.

Or maybe you're all three.

What's happening: You're in luck, because Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is bringing back its Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor, "specially made for Dolly Parton."

Proceeds benefit Parton's Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails books to young children.

Flashback: Jeni's offered this flavor in 2021 and it sold out almost immediately, so we suggest not waiting to get pre-orders in.