Free COVID tests available to all U.S. families
A government portal for ordering free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests is live.
👍 We submitted our orders and are happy to report it's a simple, smooth process.
How it works: Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four tests, which should be mailed within 12 days.
Context: President Biden announced the program in December amid criticism about the availability of home tests as the Omicron variant surged.
Reminder: If you test positive, Ohio health officials recommend reporting test results to your health care provider or a local health department to prevent undercounting cases.
