59 mins ago - COVID

Free COVID tests available to all U.S. families

Alissa Widman Neese
Stacked boxes of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests
Boxes of iHealth COVID-19 rapid test kits, provided by the state of California for elementary school parents. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A government portal for ordering free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests is live.

👍 We submitted our orders and are happy to report it's a simple, smooth process.

How it works: Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four tests, which should be mailed within 12 days.

Context: President Biden announced the program in December amid criticism about the availability of home tests as the Omicron variant surged.

Reminder: If you test positive, Ohio health officials recommend reporting test results to your health care provider or a local health department to prevent undercounting cases.

