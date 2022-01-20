59 mins ago - News

Report: Columbus one of nation's top state capitals

Tyler Buchanan
Columbus Crew fans celebrate a goal by waving flags.
Columbus Crew fans celebrate a goal during the 2021 Campeones Cup at Lower.com Field last September. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Columbus is one of the best state capitals, and there's now data to back that opinion up.

What they did: The website compared all 50 state capitals on four main categories: quality of health and education, quality of life, affordability and economic well-being.

  • The site tracked dozens of indicators such as cost of living, crime rates, commute times and the number of coffee shops and restaurants.

What they found: Columbus fared pretty well on three of those four categories, with the outlier being quality of education and health (32nd).

Ahead of us: Austin, Raleigh, Madison, Boise, Lincoln, Concord and Salt Lake City.

💭 Our thought bubble: Not that we don't trust WalletHub's research, but … we're behind Idaho, Nebraska and New Hampshire? Really?

  • Tyler proposes to boost Columbus' ranking by finally launching his business idea: a chain called Capital City Coffee with locations in all 50 capitals.

Check out the full rankings.

