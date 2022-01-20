Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Columbus is one of the best state capitals, and there's now data to back that opinion up.

The Arch City is the 8th-best capital city in America, per rankings from WalletHub.

What they did: The website compared all 50 state capitals on four main categories: quality of health and education, quality of life, affordability and economic well-being.

The site tracked dozens of indicators such as cost of living, crime rates, commute times and the number of coffee shops and restaurants.

What they found: Columbus fared pretty well on three of those four categories, with the outlier being quality of education and health (32nd).

Ahead of us: Austin, Raleigh, Madison, Boise, Lincoln, Concord and Salt Lake City.

💭 Our thought bubble: Not that we don't trust WalletHub's research, but … we're behind Idaho, Nebraska and New Hampshire? Really?

Tyler proposes to boost Columbus' ranking by finally launching his business idea: a chain called Capital City Coffee with locations in all 50 capitals.

Check out the full rankings.