Report: Columbus one of nation's top state capitals
Columbus is one of the best state capitals, and there's now data to back that opinion up.
- The Arch City is the 8th-best capital city in America, per rankings from WalletHub.
What they did: The website compared all 50 state capitals on four main categories: quality of health and education, quality of life, affordability and economic well-being.
- The site tracked dozens of indicators such as cost of living, crime rates, commute times and the number of coffee shops and restaurants.
What they found: Columbus fared pretty well on three of those four categories, with the outlier being quality of education and health (32nd).
Ahead of us: Austin, Raleigh, Madison, Boise, Lincoln, Concord and Salt Lake City.
💭 Our thought bubble: Not that we don't trust WalletHub's research, but … we're behind Idaho, Nebraska and New Hampshire? Really?
- Tyler proposes to boost Columbus' ranking by finally launching his business idea: a chain called Capital City Coffee with locations in all 50 capitals.
