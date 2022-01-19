Columbus Zoo welcomes four rescued baby manatees
👋 Say hello to Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate and Ashley.
What's happening: The Columbus Zoo welcomed four rescued manatee calves from SeaWorld over the weekend. It now houses nine manatees, its most ever.
- The newbies join four other rehabbing calves and Stubby, a surrogate mother with health issues who lives at the zoo permanently.
Why it matters: Manatees face increasing threats in their native Florida habitats, especially boat strikes and loss of their main food source, Axios Tampa Bay reports.
- The zoo's calves are orphans and will be released back into the wild once they've grown bigger and stronger.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Serious kudos to whoever comes up with these names.
- Have these celebrity sea cows met SwimShady from the Cincinnati Zoo?
