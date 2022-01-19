Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Say hello to Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate and Ashley.

What's happening: The Columbus Zoo welcomed four rescued manatee calves from SeaWorld over the weekend. It now houses nine manatees, its most ever.

The newbies join four other rehabbing calves and Stubby, a surrogate mother with health issues who lives at the zoo permanently.

Why it matters: Manatees face increasing threats in their native Florida habitats, especially boat strikes and loss of their main food source, Axios Tampa Bay reports.

The zoo's calves are orphans and will be released back into the wild once they've grown bigger and stronger.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Serious kudos to whoever comes up with these names.