Data: Orkin; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

It's not the most appealing list to be on, but facts are facts: Columbus is apparently a hotspot for bed bugs.

Driving the news: Columbus ranks No. 9 on Orkin's 2022 Top 50 Bed Bugs Cities list, joined by two other Ohio cities in the top 10.

What they did: Orkin tracked metro areas where the pest control company performed the most bed bug treatments between Dec. 1, 2020 and Nov. 30, 2021.

The bottom line: Cover your mattresses, vacuum often and get rid of clutter to help ward off bed bugs.