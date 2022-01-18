Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Zach Werenski is taking his talents to Las Vegas.

Skating the news: The 24-year-old defenseman will represent CBJ in the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5.

This is Werenski's second All-Star Game nod in his six seasons with the Blue Jackets.

State of play: Werenski has taken more of a leadership role this season, logging a ton of minutes on the ice as an alternate team captain after signing a major contract extension last offseason.

What they're saying: "I think his best years are ahead of him to be honest with you. I think we're kind of scratching the surface with him," head coach Brad Larsen told NHL.com.

Meanwhile, right wing Jakub Voracek was a finalist for the All-Star "Last Men In" fan vote that wrapped up Monday evening.