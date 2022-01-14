Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Here are some ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day in central Ohio on Monday:

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast is virtual this year, with Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson speaking.

9-11am, $25.

Learn about the civil rights movement with the King Arts Complex and its free event featuring remarks from Sen. Hearcel Craig and kid-friendly activities.

Noon-2pm, Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave.

The city of Columbus is hosting a march through downtown.

4:30-5:30pm, beginning at City Hall, 90 W. Broad St.

A Worthington program features readings by local students and performances by the Capriccio Columbus Choir and Urban Strings Youth Orchestra.

Take a "Hike for Hope" through Dublin's Thaddeus Kosciuszko Park. It will feature 20 signs with excerpts from King's "I Have a Dream" speech through Jan. 28.