57 mins ago - Things to Do

How to do the #BettyWhiteChallenge in central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
A dog licks Betty White's face as she smiles
Late actress Betty White and Uggie, a Jack Russell Terrier movie star, attend a 2012 event in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

👋 Alissa here. It's always nice to see folks coming together on social media for a good cause.

Cue the #BettyWhiteChallenge: A call to donate $5 (or more!) to animal shelters and rescue groups on Monday, the late animal-loving actress' 100th birthday.

My suggestions:

  • Columbus Humane: Not just a shelter, they also investigate all of the county's animal cruelty cases.
  • Colony Cats: Addresses cat overpopulation through spay/neuter efforts, along with adoptions.
  • Ohio Wildlife Center: I've reached out about injured birds in my yard in the past and they're always ready to help.
  • PetPromise: This foster organization is entirely based in volunteers' homes.

Of note: If you can't give cash, household items like toilet paper rolls, cardboard boxes, towels and blankets can be put to good use.

  • You can also donate open, resealed bags of dried food if your cats are picky eaters and turn up their noses at the expensive, vet-prescribed stuff. Totally not speaking from personal experience or anything.

1 fun thing: Coffee Connections in Hilliard now offers a Betty White mocha benefiting Columbus Humane.

  • "You can get it extra sweet or a little spicy — just like her!"
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more