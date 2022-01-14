How to do the #BettyWhiteChallenge in central Ohio
👋 Alissa here. It's always nice to see folks coming together on social media for a good cause.
Cue the #BettyWhiteChallenge: A call to donate $5 (or more!) to animal shelters and rescue groups on Monday, the late animal-loving actress' 100th birthday.
My suggestions:
- Columbus Humane: Not just a shelter, they also investigate all of the county's animal cruelty cases.
- Colony Cats: Addresses cat overpopulation through spay/neuter efforts, along with adoptions.
- Ohio Wildlife Center: I've reached out about injured birds in my yard in the past and they're always ready to help.
- PetPromise: This foster organization is entirely based in volunteers' homes.
Of note: If you can't give cash, household items like toilet paper rolls, cardboard boxes, towels and blankets can be put to good use.
- You can also donate open, resealed bags of dried food if your cats are picky eaters and turn up their noses at the expensive, vet-prescribed stuff. Totally not speaking from personal experience or anything.
1 fun thing: Coffee Connections in Hilliard now offers a Betty White mocha benefiting Columbus Humane.
- "You can get it extra sweet or a little spicy — just like her!"
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.