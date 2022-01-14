How to do the #BettyWhiteChallenge in central Ohio

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. It's always nice to see folks coming together on social media for a good cause.

Cue the #BettyWhiteChallenge: A call to donate $5 (or more!) to animal shelters and rescue groups on Monday, the late animal-loving actress' 100th birthday.

My suggestions:

Columbus Humane: Not just a shelter, they also investigate all of the county's animal cruelty cases.

Colony Cats: Addresses cat overpopulation through spay/neuter efforts, along with adoptions.

Ohio Wildlife Center: I've reached out about injured birds in my yard in the past and they're always ready to help.

PetPromise: This foster organization is entirely based in volunteers' homes.

Of note: If you can't give cash, household items like toilet paper rolls, cardboard boxes, towels and blankets can be put to good use.

You can also donate open, resealed bags of dried food if your cats are picky eaters and turn up their noses at the expensive, vet-prescribed stuff. Totally not speaking from personal experience or anything.

1 fun thing: Coffee Connections in Hilliard now offers a Betty White mocha benefiting Columbus Humane.