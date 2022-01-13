19 mins ago - News

Ohio schools can't require COVID shots — for now

Alissa Widman Neese
Reproduced from National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

While COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and older, it's unlikely they'll be added to Ohio's schedule of required student vaccinations any time soon.

Catch up quick: Shortly after the school year started, an Ohio law took effect prohibiting K-12 schools and state universities from mandating vaccines that do not have full FDA approval.

  • Pfizer, the only shot available to children, is only fully approved for ages 16 and up.
  • For kids ages 5-15, it's being made available through emergency use authorization.

Why it matters: The Biden administration hoped to rely on schools as a "trusted messenger" in support of coronavirus vaccines, but schools have become a political battleground as the Omicron variant roars across the U.S.

The big picture: The laws passed to date take different approaches, but overall, 17 states forbid schools requiring COVID vaccines, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

Of note: Just 16.1% of kids ages 5-11 and 42.4% of those 12-17 are fully vaccinated against COVID, making them the least protected age groups in Ohio.

