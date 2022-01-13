Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

While COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and older, it's unlikely they'll be added to Ohio's schedule of required student vaccinations any time soon.

Catch up quick: Shortly after the school year started, an Ohio law took effect prohibiting K-12 schools and state universities from mandating vaccines that do not have full FDA approval.

Pfizer, the only shot available to children, is only fully approved for ages 16 and up.

For kids ages 5-15, it's being made available through emergency use authorization.

Why it matters: The Biden administration hoped to rely on schools as a "trusted messenger" in support of coronavirus vaccines, but schools have become a political battleground as the Omicron variant roars across the U.S.

The big picture: The laws passed to date take different approaches, but overall, 17 states forbid schools requiring COVID vaccines, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

Four states and D.C., meanwhile, have various forms of mandates requiring them.

Of note: Just 16.1% of kids ages 5-11 and 42.4% of those 12-17 are fully vaccinated against COVID, making them the least protected age groups in Ohio.