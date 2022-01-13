Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I wouldn't exactly say I'm on any official diet in 2022, but I have viewed the New Year as a bit of a health reset.

In short, I'm just trying to make better choices.

What I ate: For my National Pizza Week taste-test, I tried out a modestly-sized pizza loaded with veggie toppings and a cauliflower crust from Joseppi's Pizza on West Broad Street.

I knew just by walking in to pick it up that I was in for a good meal.

The vibes were just right for a local pizza joint: sports schedules on the wall, a framed t-shirt of the local high school and a Roller Coaster Tycoon-themed pinball machine in the corner.

My take: It was a delicious pizza I didn't have to feel too guilty over eating, what with the peppers and tomatoes and all.