Central Ohio's temporary teetotalers have more options than ever to cut back on alcohol but not necessarily the fun.

Why it matters: More Americans — as many as 15%, according to some polls — have been participating in "Dry January" in recent years to kick off the new year in a healthy way.

What they're saying: Axios Columbus readers shared their reasons for jumping on the trend in 2022.

Bill T. says in the first two weeks of Dry January he has lost some weight, has more energy and sleeps better.

Susan P. says this is her fourth year of participating. She doesn't miss alcohol, but does miss the social aspect of sharing a glass of wine at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Jeremy T. says he's following "Dry Dissertation" — not drinking until his college dissertation is finished.

He plans to celebrate at Hoof Hearted Brewing in Marengo.

Our take: If you're staying "dry" this month but still want to enjoy a bar atmosphere, we suggest embracing mocktails.

By the numbers: The nonalcoholic beverage industry is booming nationwide, with sales increasing 33% to $331 million in 2021, per Nielsen data.

Where to go: Experience Columbus has a list of where to find the best mocktails, from Strongwater Food and Spirits in Franklinton to Vaso in Dublin.

Lumin Sky Bar in the Short North offers mocktails and a nice view to boot.

We glanced at the menu from High Bank Distillery in Grandview Heights and were intrigued by the beachside coffee: honey syrup, blood orange puree and cold brew, garnished with fresh lime and orange.

Yes, but: You could also go somewhere social where drinking isn't the only offering.

What we're watching: If you want to continue your sobriety beyond January, the area's first sober bar, The Dry Mill, set an opening date of Feb. 5. We'll taste test some mocktails for you then.