Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Work is set to begin this spring on a new trail project planned for the Linden neighborhood.

What's happening: The Hudson Greenway Trail will connect two other north-south paths on either side of Linden: the Olentangy River and Alum Creek trails.

Driving the news: Columbus City Council accepted $735,000 in state grant funds on Monday to help pay for the project, which will include trail access points along Hudson Street.

The city is expecting trail construction to begin in March, Debbie Briner, spokesperson for the Columbus Department of Public Service, tells Axios.

The trail is expected to be completed in early 2024.

The big picture: This is part of a broader "Hudson Street I-71 to Cleveland Avenue" city project that will also involve building new sidewalks, storm sewers and ADA-accessible curb ramps at intersections.