New trail will connect Linden neighborhood
Work is set to begin this spring on a new trail project planned for the Linden neighborhood.
What's happening: The Hudson Greenway Trail will connect two other north-south paths on either side of Linden: the Olentangy River and Alum Creek trails.
Driving the news: Columbus City Council accepted $735,000 in state grant funds on Monday to help pay for the project, which will include trail access points along Hudson Street.
- The city is expecting trail construction to begin in March, Debbie Briner, spokesperson for the Columbus Department of Public Service, tells Axios.
- The trail is expected to be completed in early 2024.
The big picture: This is part of a broader "Hudson Street I-71 to Cleveland Avenue" city project that will also involve building new sidewalks, storm sewers and ADA-accessible curb ramps at intersections.
