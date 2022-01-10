How Ohio's minimum wage stacks up

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: NELR/Axios research; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Ohio saw a jump in its minimum wage on New Year's Day, but the Buckeye State still trails much of the nation.

State of play: Since 2006, Ohio has gradually (and automatically) raised its minimum wage each year to match inflation.

It's now $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees, up from $8.80 in 2021.

The 50-cent increase is the biggest one-year increase since the 2006 constitutional amendment passed.

Tipped employees now make $4.65 per hour, up from $4.40.

Yes, but: This minimum wage law only applies to businesses with gross receipts over $342,000 in a year — those with less can pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Driving the news: Ohio is among 25 states with an increased minimum wage in 2022, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.

The big picture: Ohio's minimum wage ranks 27th in the U.S., just behind Michigan ($9.87/hour).

Neighboring Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Indiana follow the national minimum wage of $7.25 instead of setting their own.

The latest: Advocates here continue to advocate for a higher hourly wage.

Ohio Democrats introduced two bills this session to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2027, but neither have made legislative progress in the Republican-controlled Ohio General Assembly.

Left-leaning research group Policy Matters Ohio reports 1.6 million residents would benefit from an increase to $15 an hour, especially women and people of color.

Flashback: A 2020 effort to raise minimum wage to $13 via constitutional referendum was halted after organizers struggled to collect signatures during the pandemic's early months.