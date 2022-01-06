2 hours ago - Politics

Dem candidates pick running mates in Ohio governor race

Tyler Buchanan
Head shots of Ohio gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley.
Ohio gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley. (AP Photo/John Minchillo; AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

John Cranley and Nan Whaley, the two Democratic candidates for governor, have announced their running mates in the 2022 election.

The picks: Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, will campaign alongside state Sen. Theresa Fedor of Toledo. Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, picked Cuyahoga County Councilman Cheryl Stephens.

State of play: One of these tickets will face the winners from the Republican primary, which features Gov. Mike DeWine running for re-election against several challengers.

  • Among them: Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth (running with filmmaker Joe Knopp) and Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone (running with veteran Jeremiah Workman).

The Ohio primary election is May 3.

