Columbus City Schools (CCS) is lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against the state of Ohio, alleging its voucher system that lets students attend private schools using public money is unconstitutional.

About 100 districts, several local, joined as a coalition called Vouchers Hurt Ohio.

Why it matters: Eliminating or overhauling EdChoice would have widespread impact. Tens of thousands of Ohio students use vouchers based on the academic performance of their neighborhood school or family income.

The program is siphoning hundreds of millions of dollars away from public schools, with Columbus most impacted.

The lawsuit says the program is also re-segregating districts, as non-minority students disproportionately use them.

By the numbers: CCS is expected to lose 6,800 students and more than $40 million in the current school year to private school vouchers, the lawsuit states.

The other side: Opponents say the move is an attack on parent choice and point to a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court case that upheld the state's initial voucher program in Cleveland.

What they're saying: "This issue is existential for public education in Ohio," Columbus school board member Eric Brown said at a Tuesday meeting.

Brown, a former Ohio Supreme Court chief justice, pointed to the Ohio Constitution allowing for a single system of public education, not multiple.

He anticipates the suit will be more significant than DeRolph v. State, a '90s case that declared Ohio's school funding method unconstitutional because it over-relied on property tax.

What's next: It'll likely take years to reach an outcome. DeRolph, filed in 1991, wasn't officially decided until 1997.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are trying to make all children eligible for vouchers.