The game of chess is alive and well in Central Ohio, with local groups seeing a sizable growth in interest since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: Chess is as popular as ever online and in local schools, parks and private clubs.

The game connects players from a variety of backgrounds and age groups in a way most other hobbies and traditional sports do not.

State of play: Our region features around a dozen chess clubs, per the Ohio Chess Association, along with high school teams and various private tutors.

The Central Chess Club is based in Columbus and dates back before World War II.

What they're saying: "It's a real cross section of the community," tournament director Lou Friscoe tells Axios.

The diverse membership meets for weekly games at the Hey Hey Bar and Grill near German Village, but meet-ups have paused since the pandemic began.

Instead, Friscoe holds occasional outdoor tournaments at Griggs Reservoir Park that he says have drawn a host of new players over the past year.

Meanwhile, chess is growing in popularity among younger people.

The club at Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell has doubled in size from previous school years, says advisor and assistant principal James Kim.

While the popularity of Netflix's chess-themed show "The Queen's Gambit" played a minor role in spurring new players to join, Kim mostly credits students wanting to be more social after returning to in-person classes.

"Kids are yearning for interactions and playing board games is a great bridge for students to communicate."

The intrigue: Friscoe, 80, has directed nearly 2,000 tournaments in his chess career.