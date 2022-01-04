How to recycle your Christmas tree in central Ohio

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Before your Christmas tree goes into the dumpster with the rest of 2021, check out these ways to give it a second purpose.

♻️ Make mulch: If you live in Columbus city limits, you can put out your tree with usual yard waste on collection day. Look up your next date.

You can also drop it off for free at locations listed on the city's website. Non-Columbus residents can too, but may be charged a fee.

🐐 Goat food: Harrison Farm accepts trees as tasty treats for its goats. 5278 Berger Road, Groveport.

🐦 Animal habitats: Create a backyard brush pile to give shelter to birds and small mammals during winter, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR bundles trees with weights and dumps them in lakes to create "tree reefs" for fish and says you can do the same in a backyard pond.

Bonus idea: For the extremely motivated, ODNR suggests moving your tree outside and adding edible "ornaments," such as orange and apple slices or pine cones covered with peanut butter and bird seed. Who's ready for arts and crafts?