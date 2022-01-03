COVID rages in Ohio as pandemic enters third year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ohio is once again in alarming shape as the pandemic enters its third calendar year.

We've recently set records for new cases and ended the year with the highest per-capita COVID hospitalization rate in the country.

Flashback: At the pandemic's outset in 2020, former state health director Amy Acton warned of potentially recording 10,000 cases per day.

Though skeptics scoffed at that prediction, Ohio recorded more than 20,000 cases in a 24-hour period multiple times last week.

The latest: More Ohioans were hospitalized (5,596) with COVID on New Year's Eve 2021 than ever before.

Nearly all are unvaccinated, per state data.

This led Gov. Mike DeWine to deploy members of the Ohio National Guard to various hospitals in Columbus, Cleveland and elsewhere.

Yes, but: There remains little interest among local and state leaders to beef up public health mandates.

In fact, two area school districts — Pickerington and New Albany — are removing mask mandates as students return to classes this month despite Ohio hospital officials penning a letter asking them to do the exact opposite.

Of note: The surge has exacerbated staffing woes, with COTA announcing reduced service beginning today due to a driver shortage, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Alissa tried to donate blood last week after hearing there was a critical need, but a Red Cross donation center canceled her appointment because of inadequate staffing.

Here are some big picture questions for how the pandemic may impact Ohio in 2022:

💉 When will vaccines be available for children under 5 years old?

Current estimates target the second quarter of 2022.

😷 Might Ohio leaders reinstate public health mandates, such as a statewide masking?

Seems unlikely now that lawmakers have authority to vote down such orders.

Other answers aren't so certain.

🎆 Will we see a full return of popular events like Red, White & Boom, the Arnold Sports Festival, the Pride parade or the Ohio State Fair?

💸 Can businesses stay on the road to recovery, or should we expect more economic mayhem?

🎒 Can kids finally return to "normal" classrooms in the fall?

It's tough for us to predict how our state will fare. Even the public health experts don't know — but the current trajectory is not good.