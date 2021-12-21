New chocolate chip cookie recipe for the holidays

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. Thanks to everyone who submitted chocolate chip cookie recipes this weekend.

I decided to try subscriber Lisa Rice's suggestion, which calls for sea salt and salted butter and cooking them as minimally as possible. My favorite.

I'm no Guy Fieri, so I like to stick to simple recipes. This one came out exactly as promised and my friends gave rave reviews.

Give it a try.