50 mins ago - Food and Drink

New chocolate chip cookie recipe for the holidays

Alissa Widman Neese
This stack of delicious chocolate chip cookies didn't last long.
This stack of delicious chocolate chip cookies didn't last long. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Thanks to everyone who submitted chocolate chip cookie recipes this weekend.

I decided to try subscriber Lisa Rice's suggestion, which calls for sea salt and salted butter and cooking them as minimally as possible. My favorite.

  • I'm no Guy Fieri, so I like to stick to simple recipes. This one came out exactly as promised and my friends gave rave reviews.

Give it a try.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more