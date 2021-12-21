Your guide to New Year's Eve in central Ohio
Remember when everyone was clamoring for 2020 to end? Wide-eyed, we looked to 2021 with hope for a better year.
- Now it's already time to celebrate the start of 2022. Crazy.
Why it matters: 2021 has been full of challenges. You deserve to ring in 2022 — a hopefully better year — with some fun.
- We aren't going to be buzzkills and recommend you stay home for New Year's Eve.
- But COVID's omicron variant is spreading rapidly. If you plan on going out, we encourage you to take precautions and get your vaccine booster as soon as possible.
🍾 With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of New Year's Eve events in central Ohio that caught our attention.
🎶 For the music lover:
- The Big Bang dueling piano bar is back at a brand new location. Guests pick the playlist with requests all night long. 8pm, $25 general admission.
- Dance parties at Skully's Music-Diner never disappoint. Live DJs and music from the '80s, '90s and now. 8pm, $8 in advance, $15 at door.
🎰 For the gambler:
- Sip champagne and play the slots at Hollywood Casino. Live music and midnight balloon drop. 8pm. Free. Party favors after 11pm.
💸 For the big spender:
- Vaso restaurant offers private igloos for up to eight guests at its rooftop lounge party in Dublin. 5pm, tables start at $250, igloos at $1,250.
👨👩👧👧 For families:
- Kids can search the Sharon Woods' picnic area for "missing clocks" to earn prizes and countdown to 2022. Noon, free, meet at the natural play area.
- Squeeze in one last holiday light display. Check out our list of family-friendly events.
