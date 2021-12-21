Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Remember when everyone was clamoring for 2020 to end? Wide-eyed, we looked to 2021 with hope for a better year.

Now it's already time to celebrate the start of 2022. Crazy.

Why it matters: 2021 has been full of challenges. You deserve to ring in 2022 — a hopefully better year — with some fun.

We aren't going to be buzzkills and recommend you stay home for New Year's Eve.

But COVID's omicron variant is spreading rapidly. If you plan on going out, we encourage you to take precautions and get your vaccine booster as soon as possible.

🍾 With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of New Year's Eve events in central Ohio that caught our attention.

🎶 For the music lover:

The Big Bang dueling piano bar is back at a brand new location. Guests pick the playlist with requests all night long. 8pm, $25 general admission.

Dance parties at Skully's Music-Diner never disappoint. Live DJs and music from the '80s, '90s and now. 8pm, $8 in advance, $15 at door.

🎰 For the gambler:

Sip champagne and play the slots at Hollywood Casino. Live music and midnight balloon drop. 8pm. Free. Party favors after 11pm.

💸 For the big spender:

Vaso restaurant offers private igloos for up to eight guests at its rooftop lounge party in Dublin. 5pm, tables start at $250, igloos at $1,250.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 For families: