Your guide to New Year's Eve in central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a noisemaker opening with 2022 popping up from inside it.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Remember when everyone was clamoring for 2020 to end? Wide-eyed, we looked to 2021 with hope for a better year.

  • Now it's already time to celebrate the start of 2022. Crazy.

Why it matters: 2021 has been full of challenges. You deserve to ring in 2022 — a hopefully better year — with some fun.

  • We aren't going to be buzzkills and recommend you stay home for New Year's Eve.
  • But COVID's omicron variant is spreading rapidly. If you plan on going out, we encourage you to take precautions and get your vaccine booster as soon as possible.

🍾 With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of New Year's Eve events in central Ohio that caught our attention.

🎶 For the music lover:

  • The Big Bang dueling piano bar is back at a brand new location. Guests pick the playlist with requests all night long. 8pm, $25 general admission.
  • Dance parties at Skully's Music-Diner never disappoint. Live DJs and music from the '80s, '90s and now. 8pm, $8 in advance, $15 at door.

🎰 For the gambler:

  • Sip champagne and play the slots at Hollywood Casino. Live music and midnight balloon drop. 8pm. Free. Party favors after 11pm.

💸 For the big spender:

  • Vaso restaurant offers private igloos for up to eight guests at its rooftop lounge party in Dublin. 5pm, tables start at $250, igloos at $1,250.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 For families:

